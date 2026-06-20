Israeli forces conduct raids in Salfit, Ramallah and Nablus; roads closed and homes ransacked, Palestinian sources say

Israeli occupiers injure 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank Israeli forces conduct raids in Salfit, Ramallah and Nablus; roads closed and homes ransacked, Palestinian sources say

Three Palestinians were injured on Saturday in an attack carried out by Israeli occupiers in Salfit governorate in the central occupied West Bank, while the Israeli army arrested five others during raids in the Ramallah and Nablus governorates.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams treated the wounded, without specifying the nature of their injuries.

The Israeli army forces ransacked homes during raids, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

They also closed the western entrance to the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, in both directions, preventing residents from passing through.

Local sources said the western entrance is currently the village’s only access route, as the eastern entrance has remained closed for the past four years.

The developments come amid ongoing Israeli military raids and escalating attacks across several West Bank governorates.

Since October 2023, Israeli escalation in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, has killed at least 1,169 Palestinians, injured 12,666 others, arrested around 23,000 people and displaced 33,000 others, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul