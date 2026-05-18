Attacks by Israeli army, occupiers killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured about 12,245 since October 2023, according to official figures

Israeli occupiers burn sheep pen, attack Palestinian children in occupied West Bank Attacks by Israeli army, occupiers killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured about 12,245 since October 2023, according to official figures

Israeli occupiers set fire to a sheep pen in Hebron, cut down olive trees and attacked children in Ramallah on Monday, in the latest assaults in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

Armed occupiers attacked the home of a Palestinian resident in the Wadi al-Rakhim area of Hebron under Israeli army protection, setting fire to his sheep pen and taboon oven, a traditional clay oven used for baking bread, anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra told Anadolu.

The homeowner suffered burns to his hand while trying to put out the fire, he added.

In eastern Ramallah, the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar said in a statement that occupiers cut down several olive trees in the town of Taybeh, in a new attack targeting Palestinian farmland and property.

The organization said Israeli occupiers also stormed the Abu Faza al-Kaabneh community east of the town and provoked and harassed children as they were heading to school.

Occupier attacks, backed by the Israeli army, have led to the uprooting, vandalism and poisoning of 4,414 olive trees, mostly in the governorates of Hebron, Ramallah, al-Bireh, Nablus, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem, according to a report by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured about 12,245 others and led to nearly 23,000 arrests since October 2023, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul