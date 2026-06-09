Israeli occupiers burn Palestinian vehicle in attack in occupied West Bank Residents confronted occupiers, forced them to withdraw, Al-Bidar rights organization says

Israeli occupiers burned a Palestinian vehicle Tuesday during an attack on the village of Beit Imrin, northwest of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

The occupiers attacked the village at dawn and set fire to a vehicle belonging to a Palestinian, completely burning it, Al-Bidar Human Rights Organization said in a statement.

The group said the occupiers also tried to attack several homes and vehicles in the village before residents confronted them and forced them to withdraw.

Targeting civilian property and burning vehicles is a direct attack on Palestinians and their property, threatens security and stability in the area, and increases tensions in the West Bank, Al-Bidar said.

The West Bank has seen an escalation in occupier attacks on Palestinian villages, including burning property and assaulting residents, especially in areas near settlements and settlement outposts.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 141 settlements and 224 settlement outposts in the West Bank, including 250,000 in 15 settlements in occupied East Jerusalem. They carry out daily attacks against Palestinians aimed at forcibly displacing them.

The attacks also include vandalizing and demolishing facilities and homes, burning and bulldozing farmland, and preventing farmers from reaching their land.

In May, the Israeli army carried out 1,108 attacks against Palestinians and their property, while occupiers carried out 551 attacks, according to the Palestinian government’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have killed at least 1,169 Palestinians, wounded 12,666 others, arrested about 23,000, and displaced 33,000, according to official Palestinian figures.​​​​​​​



* Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul.