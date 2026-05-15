Separately, occupiers attacked Palestinian homes south of Nablus, breaking down doors and spreading panic among women and children

Israeli occupiers burn mosque, vehicles, spray racist graffiti on walls in West Bank village Separately, occupiers attacked Palestinian homes south of Nablus, breaking down doors and spreading panic among women and children

Israeli occupiers set fire to a mosque and several Palestinian-owned vehicles early Friday in the village of Jibiya, northwest of Ramallah, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Local sources told WAFA that occupiers entered the village, burned the mosque and several vehicles, and sprayed racist slogans on the walls of homes.

In a separate incident, occupiers attacked Palestinian homes in the town of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, WAFA reported.

Security sources told the agency that occupiers attacked homes along the town’s main road and broke down several doors, causing panic among women and children.

The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen an escalation in Israeli military operations, including raids, arrests, shootings, and excessive use of force, alongside rising attacks by the occupier on Palestinians and their property.

Since October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers have killed 1,155 Palestinians, wounded about 11,750, and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000, according to official Palestinian figures.