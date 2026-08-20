Local residents face food and medicine shortages, according to Palestinian town's mayor

Israeli occupiers besiege 3 West Bank homes for 12th consecutive day Local residents face food and medicine shortages, according to Palestinian town's mayor

Israeli occupiers on Thursday continued besieging three Palestinian homes in the town of Qusra in the occupied West Bank -- for the 12th consecutive day -- with Israeli forces preventing local residents from leaving or entering their residences.

Israeli military forces and occupiers have imposed the siege in the town’s Ras al-Ain district, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing Qusra Mayor Abdul Azim al-Wadi.

According to al-Wadi, besieged families are facing food and medicine shortages, with Israeli forces blocking access to basic supplies and daily necessities.

Israeli forces have declared the area a “closed military zone” and turned one of the Palestinian homes into a “military barracks,” al-Wadi said.

In recent days, Qusra’s Ras al-Ain district has seen escalating attacks by Israeli occupiers.

Increasing numbers of Israeli soldiers have also been deployed to the area, raising fears among local residents that the siege will continue and that Israel plans to impose a “new reality” on the area.

Roughly 750,000 Israeli occupiers are currently present in 156 settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

According to both Palestinian and Israeli data, Israeli occupiers frequently attack Palestinians and their property in an effort to drive them from the area.

Earlier this month, the UN warned that anti-Palestinian violence by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank -- including land seizures -- had reached “unprecedented” levels.

It also said it had documented over 1,430 separate attacks by occupiers this year alone, adding that the attacks had served to displace some 3,800 Palestinian residents, nearly half of them children.

Israel was established in 1948 on Palestinian land seized by armed Jewish groups that relied on terrorist tactics, including the massacre of unarmed civilians, to accomplish its military objectives.

As a result, at least 750,000 Palestinians were forced off their ancestral land, which was subsequently occupied by the new state of Israel.