Attacks in Turmus Ayya, Sinjil near Ramallah; Jalud, Burin in Nablus Governorate, according to sources

Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian towns, homes in West Bank under army protection Attacks in Turmus Ayya, Sinjil near Ramallah; Jalud, Burin in Nablus Governorate, according to sources

Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes and property Saturday in several areas of the occupied West Bank, under the protection of the Israeli army.

Sources told Anadolu that armed settlers attacked the town of Turmus Ayya in northeastern Ramallah in the central West Bank, and grazed their sheep on land planted with olive trees near residents’ homes.

They added that the occupiers surrounded a house in the eastern part of the town and attempted to storm it, before Israeli army forces raided the area to provide protection to the occupiers.

In the nearby town of Sinjil, a group of armed occupiers attacked the western area of the town, while several residents confronted them, according to the sources.

Sources said Israeli army forces raided the area at the same time as the attack to secure protection for the occupiers. No injuries were reported.

In the Nablus Governorate in the northern West Bank, occupiers attacked the home of the Tubasi family in the village of Jalud with stones, with no injuries reported, according to sources.

Sources added that the family is repeatedly subjected to attacks by occupiers living in a settlement outpost near the house.

A group of occupiers stormed the entrance to the village of Burin in southern Nablus, attacked residents’ homes and fired live ammunition at Palestinian youths, with no injuries recorded.

Various areas of the West Bank have seen a marked escalation in occupier attacks, coinciding with Israeli military operations since October 2023.

The Israeli escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has since resulted in the killing of 1,169 Palestinians and injury to 12,666, in addition to the arrest of 23,000 people and the displacement of 33,000, according to Palestinian figures.