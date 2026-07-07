Israeli navy detains 7 Palestinian fishermen off central Gaza coast Five detainees belong to same family, Palestinian fishermen's organization says

Fishermen continue risking lives despite Israeli restrictions, destruction of Gaza's fishing fleet



Israeli naval forces detained seven Palestinian fishermen, including five members of the same family, after intercepting their boats off the central Gaza coast early Tuesday, according to the Union of Fishermen's Committees in Gaza.

Zakaria Bakr, coordinator of the committee, said the fishermen were detained after Israeli naval forces targeted their boats while they were fishing off Al-Zawayda.

Palestinian fishermen have repeatedly come under Israeli fire and shelling, with dozens killed, injured, or detained in separate incidents since the war began.

Israel has barred fishermen from accessing the sea since the start of its genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023. Despite the restrictions, many continue to venture into the water in small manually operated boats after Israeli forces destroyed Gaza's fishing fleet during the war, seeking to support their families amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

Although a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, conditions in Gaza have shown little improvement as Israel has yet to implement key provisions of the agreement, including reopening border crossings and allowing the agreed flow of food, humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and construction materials.

Israel's genocide has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while leaving about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure destroyed.