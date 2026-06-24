‘Israel will not leave its security zone in Lebanon, even if the United States demands withdrawal,’ says Israel Katz

Israeli minister says army won’t leave occupied territory in Lebanon ‘even if US demands’ it ‘Israel will not leave its security zone in Lebanon, even if the United States demands withdrawal,’ says Israel Katz

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed Wednesday army forces will not leave territory occupied in southern Lebanon “even if the United States demands withdrawal.”

“Israel will not leave its security zone in Lebanon, even if the United States demands withdrawal,” Katz said during an event in Tel Aviv, as cited by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

There was no immediate response from Washington.

The comments come as senior Israeli officials continue to insist on maintaining control over occupied areas in southern Lebanon despite a recent US-Iran understanding, which includes commitments related to respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Katz and Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir pledged to maintain control of what Israel describes as a “security zone” in southern Lebanon.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict. During its current military campaign, Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, Israel’s attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,192 people, wounded 12,171 others and displaced more than one million residents, according to Lebanese official figures.

Katz also vowed that Israel will not allow the return of around 200,000 Lebanese to their areas in southern Lebanon.

He claimed that allowing civilians to return could expose Israeli troops to attacks.

“What happened in the past in security zones that included civilian populations was the planting of explosive devices and attacks against soldiers,” he said.

“The soldiers are inside, the population is outside, the infrastructure is destroyed and the houses are demolished. We will not withdraw,” he said.

Katz further said Israel would maintain its occupation of areas in both Syria and Lebanon.

“We will not leave the security zone in Syria and Lebanon; this is the security doctrine,” he said, claiming that Israeli forces must “be present in enemy territory to protect Israeli communities.”

His remarks come as Lebanese and Israeli delegations are holding a fifth round of talks in Washington from Tuesday through Thursday.

According to Israeli media reports, the discussions include possible areas from which Israeli troops could withdraw and be replaced by Lebanese army forces.

In addition to occupying territory in southern Lebanon, Israel continues to occupy Palestinian territories and areas inside Syria, while rejecting international calls for withdrawal and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in line with relevant UN resolutions.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul