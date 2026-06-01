7 more Israeli soldiers injured in attack in southern Lebanon, according to military

Israeli military doctor killed in Lebanon drone attack, army says 7 more Israeli soldiers injured in attack in southern Lebanon, according to military

An Israeli military doctor was killed and seven soldiers were wounded in an explosive drone attack in southern Lebanon, the army said on Monday.

In a statement, the army identified the slain doctor as Capt. Uri Yosef Silvester, 30, from Tel Aviv, who served in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

The military said Silvester was killed when an explosive-laden drone struck forces operating in southern Lebanon.

Two officers and a soldier were seriously wounded in the same attack, while another soldier sustained moderate injuries, the army said, adding that two officers and a soldier were also lightly wounded.