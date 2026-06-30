Knesset committee votes 10–4 to advance bill amid heated debates in Israel regarding mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews

Israeli Knesset committee approves bill granting special status to Torah students amid conscription row Knesset committee votes 10–4 to advance bill amid heated debates in Israel regarding mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews

An Israeli Knesset committee on Tuesday approved a bill granting a special status to Torah students amid ongoing debates over mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The Knesset committee voted 10–4 to advance, for its first reading, a proposed "Basic Law" declaring Torah study a foundational value of the Israeli state, according to The Times of Israel news portal.

The bill is expected to face its first plenum vote on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition seeking to pass it into law before the Knesset enters its pre-election recess on July 16.

Backed by ultra-Orthodox parties, the legislation is aimed at protecting draft evaders from sanctions and prosecution, the outlet said.

Israel sees frequent protests by thousands of ultra-Orthodox in rejection of mandatory military service and the arrest of draft dodgers.

Haredi, who account for about 13% of Israel’s population of 10 million, argue that military service threatens their religious identity and way of life because many devote themselves to Torah study. Prominent rabbis have urged followers to reject the draft and “tear up enlistment orders.”

For decades, most ultra-Orthodox men avoided military service through repeated deferments for religious study until reaching the exemption age, currently set at 26.

Opposition lawmakers accuse Netanyahu of pursuing legislation that would permanently exempt Haredi from military service to satisfy demands by the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, both of which left the governing coalition earlier this year but are expected to rejoin if such legislation is passed.