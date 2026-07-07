Israel advanced plans for 40,064 new settlement housing units over past 3 years, potentially enabling future growth of 160,000 to 200,000 occupiers, report says

Israeli government ‘advanced de facto annexation at an unprecedented pace’ in occupied West Bank, rights groups say Israel advanced plans for 40,064 new settlement housing units over past 3 years, potentially enabling future growth of 160,000 to 200,000 occupiers, report says

Israel’s government has “advanced de facto annexation” of the occupied West Bank at an “unprecedented pace” since taking office in December 2022, according to a joint report by Peace Now and Kerem Navot.

The report said Israel’s 37th government reshaped control over the West Bank through structural governance changes, settlement expansion, retroactive authorization of outposts, land seizures and the expulsion of Palestinian communities.

The key change was the transfer of broad civilian powers from the Civil Administration and the military chain of command to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the Settlement Administration within the Defense Ministry, the groups said.

These powers cover planning, construction, land registration, infrastructure, roads, nature reserves, archaeology and enforcement, creating what the report described as a civilian-political mechanism to advance annexation objectives.

The Israeli government also strengthened the Ministry of Settlement and National Missions, led by Orit Strook, as a channel for hundreds of millions of shekels to organizations involved in settlement expansion and land takeover, the report said.

Peace Now and Kerem Navot said renewed settlement activity in the northern West Bank is one of the clearest signs of the change, with efforts resumed to establish new settlements and outposts.

Israel advanced plans for 40,064 new settlement housing units over the past three years, which could support future growth of 160,000 to 200,000 occupiers, according to the report.

In 2025 alone, 27,941 units were advanced, more than double the previous annual record, it added.

One of the most significant approved plans is for the E1 area, which would further fragment the West Bank and undermine Palestinian territorial continuity between Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem, the groups said.

The Israeli government is also promoting the retroactive authorization and development of illegal outposts, the groups added.

Over the past three years, 185 new outposts were established, including about 130 farm outposts and hilltops, they said.

Peace Now and Kerem Navot said farm outposts play a central role in expulsion and dispossession, estimating that they now control more than 1 million dunams, or about 18% of the West Bank.

In 2025 alone, occupiers added about 300,000 dunams to areas they control through farm outposts, according to the report.

The groups said occupiers use grazing, violence and denial of access to take over land that cannot officially be allocated to them.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, the occupied West Bank has seen a sharp escalation in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers, killing at least 1,179 Palestinians, injuring 12,666 others and leading to the arrest of around 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.