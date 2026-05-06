Israeli fortifications in southern Syria damage thousands of acres of farmland, residents say Locals in Syria’s rural Quneitra say Israeli trench, military road construction near ceasefire line destroys agricultural land, disrupts water flow, restricts movement

Israeli military fortification and trench excavation projects located near the ceasefire line in Syria’s southern Quneitra countryside have rendered thousands of acres of agricultural land unusable and caused widespread environmental and economic damage, local officials and residents said.

The construction is part of a project known as the “Sufa Line,” or “Sufa 53,” which Israel launched in 2022, claiming it was intended to prevent possible attacks by Iran-backed armed groups.

The fortification line stretches from the northern part of the rural Quneitra district, near the town of Hadr, through several villages, including Jubata Al Khashab, Hamidiyeh, Qahtaniyah, Ruwayhinah, Bir Ajam and Bariqa, before extending south toward the tri-border area.

Residents say the project includes an approximately eight-meter-wide military road reinforced with large earthen embankments, observation posts and military positions running parallel to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Local officials said Israeli forces have advanced between 300 and 1,000 meters inside the ceasefire zone and accelerated construction activity in late 2024, particularly after the collapse of the Assad regime.

Quneitra Media Director Mohammed al-Said told Anadolu that local authorities documented extensive damage to agricultural and grazing land.

“A total of 12,000 acres of land in the northern and central countryside have been damaged,” al-Said said.

He added that communication with UN peacekeeping forces (UNDOF) in the area had been limited and that media access was restricted.

Farmer Abu Saddam Hassan Ahmed, a resident of Jabata al-Khashab, said he lost around 10 acres of fruit orchards because of the construction. He also said his 400-square-meter livestock barn now lies within the trench area.

Ahmed said more than 7,000 acres of land around the town have been affected, adding that Israeli forces had sprayed chemicals on agricultural land, destroying crops across hundreds of acres.

“The trenches disrupted water flow,” Ahmed said. “Sudden water discharge damaged farmland and roads.”

He also said that his son has been detained by Israeli forces since 2024 and that they have received no information about his whereabouts.

Village head Mohammed Mazen Meryud said the trench has reached a depth of about five meters and contributed to erosion and disruptions in rainwater drainage.

“This situation directly affects livestock breeding and agriculture,” Meryud said.

He added that forested areas had been destroyed, access to some areas blocked and raids, detentions and checkpoints have increased across the region.

Meryud called on the international community and the UN to intervene and stop the ongoing violations in the region.