Raids targeted several towns in the northern, southern and central West Bank, according to official media and eyewitnesses

Israeli forces raid various West Bank areas and fire tear gas,, causing many to temporarily suffocate Raids targeted several towns in the northern, southern and central West Bank, according to official media and eyewitnesses

Several Palestinians suffered temporary suffocation from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during raids Thursday on various areas of the occupied West Bank as part of a series of attacks that included road closures and tightened military measures.

The raids targeted several towns in the northern, southern, and central West Bank, according to official media and eyewitnesses.

In the southern West Bank, an Israeli force stormed the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and positioned itself in the town center. They fired tear gas and stun grenades, causing several residents to suffer from suffocation, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli soldiers got out of their vehicles and chased residents through the streets.

East of Bethlehem, WAFA reported that "the army closed the main western entrance to the town of Za'tara with concrete blocks, disrupting the lives and movement of residents."

In the northern West Bank, "The Israeli army stormed the town of Ya'bad, south of Jenin, and raided several homes," according to the same source.

It added that "occupation forces severely beat the recently released prisoner, Hazem Amarna, and detained him for a period of time before releasing him."

Meanwhile, the official Voice of Palestine radio reported that "army raids also targeted the towns of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, Salem, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank, and Abu Falah, east of Ramallah in the central West Bank," without providing further details.

These raids come as the Israeli military continues escalating in the West Bank, including killings, arrests, and raids on cities and towns involving home searches and property destruction, since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Since then, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured around 12,245, and led to nearly 23,000 arrests, according to official figures.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul