Israeli forces stationed at Al-Jazeera barracks in western Daraa countryside open fire toward residential homes in Maariya village, Syrian media says

Israeli forces raid Daraa countryside in latest violation of Syria’s sovereignty Israeli forces stationed at Al-Jazeera barracks in western Daraa countryside open fire toward residential homes in Maariya village, Syrian media says

Israeli army forces raided Tuesday the countryside of Daraa province in southern Syria, in the latest violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty, Syrian Alikhbariah TV reported.

An Israeli force made up of 10 military vehicles advanced into Jamlah village in the Daraa countryside and deployed among residential neighborhoods, the broadcaster said.

Earlier Tuesday, the television said Israeli forces stationed at Al-Jazeera barracks in the western Daraa countryside opened fire toward residential homes in Maariya village.

The incidents come amid continued Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty and incursions into the country’s southern territory.

On Sunday, an Israeli force advanced into Taranja village in Quneitra countryside and raided and searched a home.

The violations come despite meetings between Damascus and Tel Aviv aimed at reducing escalation.

On Aug. 23, a Syrian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held a meeting in Jordan with an Israeli delegation under US mediation as part of efforts to reduce escalation, Syria’s SANA news agency reported, citing a diplomatic source at the Foreign Ministry.

The source said discussions focused on practical mechanisms to halt Israeli attacks and revive negotiations toward a security agreement that could form the basis for a broader future deal.

On July 26, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said his country was working with several countries to reach a security agreement with Israel, adding that if the deal succeeds, it could pave the way for comprehensive peace without Syria giving up its right to the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. After the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement collapsed and occupied the Syrian buffer zone and other sites, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh).

Israel also occupies Palestinian and Lebanese territories and refuses to withdraw from them or allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in line with relevant UN resolutions.