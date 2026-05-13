Israeli forces detain young man, search homes in southern Syria raids

Israeli forces raided two villages in southern Syria on Wednesday morning, searching homes and detaining a young man, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The SANA news agency said Israeli forces moved into the village of Saida al-Golan in southern Quneitra countryside, with troops searching a number of homes before withdrawing from the area.

Separately, Israeli forces detained a young man during an incursion into the village of Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa countryside, the agency said.

According to SANA, an Israeli patrol entered the western neighborhood of Maariya, raided a home and detained a young man from the village before releasing him hours later.

The incursion came as Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew over the area, raising tension and concern among residents.

Israeli forces also shelled the area between the towns of Abdin and Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin overnight, the agency said.

The latest Israeli violations came despite earlier remarks by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa that negotiations with Israel had not reached a dead end but were facing difficulties over Israel’s insistence on maintaining a military presence on Syrian territory.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and moved to occupy the buffer zone along the frontier.

Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats toward Israel, Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Syria since Assad’s ouster, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment and ammunition.



*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul