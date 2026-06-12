Website presented itself as humanitarian group supporting Palestinians while allegedly operating through fake online networks

Israeli firm accused of using fake Palestine aid campaign to collect donations in France Website presented itself as humanitarian group supporting Palestinians while allegedly operating through fake online networks

An Israeli entity identified by French authorities in connection with an alleged disinformation campaign targeting municipal election candidates from France Unbowed (LFI) was also linked to a website soliciting donations for a purported Palestine aid initiative, according to a joint investigation by Liberation and Haaretz published Thursday.

The investigation examined digital infrastructure allegedly connected to BlackCore.

French authorities have linked the entity to online operations targeting LFI candidates during municipal elections.

According to the newspapers, a website called “Sadaqah Palestine,” now offline, described itself as a nongovernmental and nonpolitical organization providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians affected by displacement, poverty, and war.

The report said archived search data showed the site included an online payment form for donations.

It added that the website was promoted through social media accounts on X, Instagram, and Facebook, showing signs of what the outlets described as “inauthentic” activity, including suspected fake followers and coordinated engagement.

According to the investigation, technical records linked the website to servers and domains previously associated with BlackCore-linked infrastructure.

The newspapers said there was no evidence that “Sadaqah Palestine” was registered as a charity or NGO in the UK, where some related accounts appeared to be based.

Liberation and Haaretz said it remains unclear whether the operation aimed to collect donations, gather personal data, or both.

French authorities previously opened an investigation into BlackCore over its alleged role in an online campaign targeting LFI candidates during municipal elections.

The identity of those behind the operation has not been established, the report added.