Israeli fire kills 2 Palestinians, injures 4 in Gaza despite ongoing ceasefire Israeli military vehicles target displaced Palestinians’ tents in Al-Mawasi area; 1-year-old baby girl among those wounded

Two Palestinians were killed and four others injured, including two children, in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza on Thursday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, medics said.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the bodies of two young men arrived at the hospital, along with several injured people, some in critical condition, after an Israeli strike hit a civilian gathering in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

Witnesses said a drone struck the civilian gathering near Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in Jabalia camp, killing the two young men and injuring others.

The source said four more Palestinians, including two children, one of them a 1-year-old baby girl, were injured after Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israeli bullets struck Palestinians inside their tents in the Bureij camp in the Bir 19 area, the source said.

The area has been subjected to intense gunfire from Israeli military vehicles for several days, killing and injuring a number of displaced Palestinians.

Separately, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while Israeli gunboats opened fire toward Gaza port in the north of the enclave, with no casualties reported.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,181 Palestinians and injured 3,810 others as of Wednesday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

​​​​​​​The ceasefire agreement was reached to halt Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023, and has killed more than 73,000 people, injured nearly 174,000 others and caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.