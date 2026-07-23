Israeli military vehicles target displaced Palestinians’ tents in Al-Mawasi area; 1-year-old baby girl among those wounded

Israeli fire injures 4 Palestinians, including 2 children, in southern Gaza despite ongoing ceasefire Israeli military vehicles target displaced Palestinians’ tents in Al-Mawasi area; 1-year-old baby girl among those wounded

Four Palestinians, including two children, were injured Thursday in Israeli army fire in the Al-Mawasi area south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The incident came as Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in effect in the enclave since Oct. 10, 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that four Palestinians, including two children, one of them a 1-year-old baby girl, were injured after Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

Israeli bullets struck Palestinians inside their tents in the Al-Burj camp in the Bir 19 area, the sources said.

The area has been subjected to intense gunfire from Israeli military vehicles for several days, killing and injuring a number of displaced Palestinians.

Separately, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while Israeli gunboats opened fire toward Gaza port in the north of the enclave, with no casualties reported.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,181 Palestinians and injured 3,810 others as of Wednesday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ceasefire agreement was reached to halt Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023, and has killed more than 73,000 people, injured over 173,000 others and caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.