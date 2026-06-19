'If Hezbollah does not violate the agreement, it will be kept,' says Israeli ambassador to US

Israeli envoy reaffirms commitment to US-backed Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal 'If Hezbollah does not violate the agreement, it will be kept,' says Israeli ambassador to US

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said Thursday that Tel Aviv remains committed to a US-backed ceasefire agreement reached with Lebanon.

"If Hezbollah does not violate the agreement, it will be kept," Leiter said on the US social media platform X.

He added that Israel would maintain its right to act against attacks or perceived threats directed at the country.

"Under all circumstances, Israel retains its right to respond to attacks against it and to thwart threats to its territory, citizens and soldiers," he said.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he expects a “complete ceasefire on all fronts” shortly after the US and Iran signed a deal to end the Middle East war.

“We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2, killing 3,912 people, injuring 11,873 others and displacing more than 1 million, according to the latest official figures.