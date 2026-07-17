Hospital says civilians were hit near Nuseirat market during funeral procession despite ceasefire

Israeli drone strike on funeral gathering in central Gaza kills 8, injures 20 Hospital says civilians were hit near Nuseirat market during funeral procession despite ceasefire

Israeli army killed more than 25 over past 72 hours in attacks targeting markets, funerals, civilian gatherings, residential homes, says Gaza media office

At least eight Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured Friday when an Israeli drone struck a civilian gathering during the funeral of a Palestinian who had been killed earlier by Israeli forces in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, despite a ceasefire.

Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp said in a statement that it received the bodies of eight people and treated 20 injured after an Israeli strike targeted a gathering of civilians in the Al-Balata market area.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the drone targeted Palestinians gathered outside the Ahmad Yassin Mosque as they waited to begin the funeral procession.

The funeral was for a Palestinian who had been killed by Israeli forces earlier Friday, the witnesses said.

Videos circulating on social media showed several bodies and wounded people lying on the ground, with blood covering their clothes and bodies.

Commenting on the attack, the Gaza Media Office said the Israeli army had killed more than 25 Palestinians over the past 72 hours in attacks targeting markets, funerals, civilian gatherings and residential homes.

In a statement, the office said it was "following with grave concern the systematic criminal escalation carried out by the Israeli occupation army against unarmed civilians in Gaza, in blatant defiance of all agreements, conventions, customs and international humanitarian law."

It added that "the killings and the war of genocide continue at an escalating pace, carried out through a policy of bombing popular markets, funerals, peaceful civilian gatherings and safe residential apartments over the heads of their inhabitants."

The office said the attacks "constitute a clear entrenchment of a policy of terrorism directed against every living being in the Gaza Strip."

The attack came as Israel continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.