Israeli drone strike kills 4 people in southern Lebanon despite framework deal

Four people, including three women, were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Monday despite a US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanese media reported.



The drone fired a guided missile into a passing car near a teachers’ training institute in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing four people, the state news agency NNA reported.



Israel has continued almost daily strikes in Lebanon despite the US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26 between Lebanon and Israel, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, beginning with two unspecified pilot zones.