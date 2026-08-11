Israeli drone shells ambulance teams in southern Lebanon despite US deal Attack damaged several ambulances in Nabatieh, according to Lebanese media

An Israeli drone targeted ambulance teams on Tuesday while they were evacuating an injured person in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanese media said.

The drone shelled ambulance crews from the Islamic Health Authority, Bayt al-Talaba and the Islamic Risala Scout Association as they were transferring a person injured in an earlier strike on a car in the area, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Sevearl ambulances were damaged in the attack, but there were no immediate reports of injuries among paramedics.

Earlier Tuesday, the agency reported that an Israeli drone dropped explosive and incendiary materials on the outskirts of Kfar Rumman, adjacent to Nabatieh, without giving details about casualties or damage.

The attack came despite the US-mediated framework agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv in late June. The framework agreement calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.

​​​​​​​Despite sevearl rounds of negotiations, Israel has continued its daily attacks in Lebanon, which have killed at least 4,335 people, wounded 12,277 and displaced more than 1 million since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.