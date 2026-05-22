Quadcopter drone dropS bomb on shepherd in Al-Shakoush area west of Rafah, witnesses tell Anadolu

Israeli drone kills Palestinian man in southern Gaza’s Rafah despite ceasefire Quadcopter drone dropS bomb on shepherd in Al-Shakoush area west of Rafah, witnesses tell Anadolu

A Palestinian man was killed on Friday after an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on him in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, medical sources and witnesses told Anadolu.

The body of Raafat Breika, 42, was brought to a hospital after he was targeted by an Israeli drone strike west of Rafah.

A quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on a shepherd in the Al-Shakoush area west of Rafah, killing him, witnesses said.

At the same time, Israeli artillery heavily shelled eastern areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 883 people have been killed and 2,648 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire announced on Oct. 2025.

The agreement was meant to halt Israel’s two-year war that has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, injured over 172,000 since October 2023, and caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.