Attack comes amid daily Israeli violations of ceasefire in place since October 2025

Israeli drone attack kills Palestinian child, wounds 2 in northern Gaza Attack comes amid daily Israeli violations of ceasefire in place since October 2025

A Palestinian child was killed and two people were wounded Thursday in a drone strike targeting a civilian gathering in the northern Gaza Strip, in a new violation of a ceasefire in place since last October, a medical source said.

The source said the body of 13-year-old Joud Dweik and two wounded people arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital after an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on a gathering of civilians in the Beit Lahia area.

The attack was the latest in daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, 2025.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 881 people have been killed and 2,621 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

The agreement was meant to halt Israel’s two-year war that has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, injured over 172,000 since October 2023, and caused massive destruction that affected 90% of civilian infrastructure.

-Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul