‘Any Iranian leader who tries to promote plans to destroy Israel again will also be thwarted,’ Israel Katz warns

Israeli defense minister threatens Iranian leaders as Iranians mourn Khamenei ‘Any Iranian leader who tries to promote plans to destroy Israel again will also be thwarted,’ Israel Katz warns

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Monday that Israel will “thwart” any future Iranian leader who seeks to attack his country.



His comments came as thousands filled the streets of Tehran on Monday for a massive procession of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike on Feb. 28.



“Any Iranian leader who tries to promote plans to destroy Israel again will also be thwarted,” Katz said in comments carried by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.



He claimed that US-Israeli attacks against Iran “removed the immediate threat of destruction from Israel and severely damaged Iran's strategic capabilities.”



“Israel is prepared to once again defend itself on its own at any time and against any threat,” Katz added.



Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding on June 17, aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.​​​​​​​

