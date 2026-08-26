Israeli court acquits man who attacked French nun in Jerusalem

Serdar Dincel
26 August 2026•Update: 26 August 2026
A Jerusalem court on Wednesday absolved an Israeli man of criminal responsibility for attacking a French nun near Mount Zion in April, Israeli media has reported.
Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court had based its ruling on a psychiatric assessment of Yona Schreiber, the attacker.
The assessment concluded that Schreiber was in a psychotic state when he carried out the attack and had been unaware of his actions, the broadcaster said.
The court also ordered Schreiber to undergo treatment at a psychiatric hospital.
Security camera footage captured Schreiber following the nun before pushing her to the ground and repeatedly kicking her, according to the broadcaster.