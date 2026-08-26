Court orders assailant to undergo psychiatric treatment, claiming he was unaware of his actions

Israeli court acquits man who attacked French nun in Jerusalem Court orders assailant to undergo psychiatric treatment, claiming he was unaware of his actions

A Jerusalem court on Wednesday absolved an Israeli man of criminal responsibility for attacking a French nun near Mount Zion in April, Israeli media has reported.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court had based its ruling on a psychiatric assessment of Yona Schreiber, the attacker.

The assessment concluded that Schreiber was in a psychotic state when he carried out the attack and had been unaware of his actions, the broadcaster said.

The court also ordered Schreiber to undergo treatment at a psychiatric hospital.

Security camera footage captured Schreiber following the nun before pushing her to the ground and repeatedly kicking her, according to the broadcaster.