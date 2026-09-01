Victim’s father was killed in earlier Israeli attack on southern Lebanon; cluster bomb remnant also injured another teen

Israeli cluster bomb remnant kills teenager in southern Lebanon Victim’s father was killed in earlier Israeli attack on southern Lebanon; cluster bomb remnant also injured another teen

A Lebanese teenager was killed Monday when a cluster bomb left behind by Israeli attacks exploded in the southern town of Haboush, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

Mohammed Ali Ibrahim died from wounds sustained in the blast in the town’s al-Arid neighborhood, the agency said.

Another teenager was also injured in the explosion, it said, without giving further details on his condition.

The victim’s father, Ali Ibrahim, had been killed in an earlier Israeli attack on southern Lebanon, according to the agency.

Earlier Monday, the agency said two people had been injured when a cluster bomb left behind by Israeli attacks exploded in the same area.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon since launching a new offensive in March, with its forces advancing into additional areas of the south.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel reached a US-mediated framework agreement providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.