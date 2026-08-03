Bullet lodged in child’s wrist while he was holding his pen in class, Palestinian Education Ministry says

Israeli bullet pierces hand of Palestinian 6th-grade student inside school in Gaza Bullet lodged in child’s wrist while he was holding his pen in class, Palestinian Education Ministry says

An Israeli bullet pierced the hand of a Palestinian sixth-grade student and lodged in his wrist while he was sitting in class at a school west of Gaza City on Monday despite the ongoing ceasefire, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Education.

In a statement, the ministry said Khaled Al-Ashram was wounded by direct Israeli fire targeting Al-Sawafir School in western Gaza.

“The bullet pierced the small hand of the child and settled in his wrist while he was sitting at his school desk holding his pen, in a tragic human scene that breaks hearts and assassinates innocence,” the ministry said.

The ministry strongly condemned the continued Israeli attacks on educational institutions, saying that targeting children while they are in class constitutes a multiple crime and a blatant assault on the right to life and education.

The ministry included a photo with its statement showing the child’s hand pierced by the bullet and covered in blood.

The attack comes amid Israel’s daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, which have killed 1,250 Palestinians and injured 4,110 others as of Monday.

Palestinians say Israel has turned the ceasefire agreement into an “illusion” and worsened the humanitarian crisis by continuing its attacks in Gaza, while keeping crossings closed except for the entry of limited amounts of humanitarian aid.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 174,000 others, most of them women and children, while destroying 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.