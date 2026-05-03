Multiple families displaced as authorities cite ‘lack of permits’ for demolitions, local officials say

Israeli authorities force Palestinians to ‘self-demolish’ homes, shops in occupied East Jerusalem Multiple families displaced as authorities cite ‘lack of permits’ for demolitions, local officials say

Israeli municipal authorities forced several Palestinian residents to carry out self-demolitions of their properties in occupied East Jerusalem, local authorities and officials said Sunday.

The Jerusalem Governorate said Mohammad Abdul Raouf Abu Tir, a Palestinian resident, was compelled to demolish his home in the village of Umm Tuba, with Israeli authorities citing construction “without a permit” for the demolition.

The home, which measured about 100 square meters and was built in 2014, housed a family of nine, including the couple, their five children, and the man’s parents, the statement said.

Israeli authorities also imposed fines totaling 45,000 shekels (about $12,000), it added.

In a separate case, the governorate said Israeli authorities forced two brothers, Tareq and Fadi al-Rajabi, to self-demolish two commercial shops they owned in the Bustan neighborhood of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Separately, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that another resident, Mohammad Omar Mashahara, was forced to evacuate his home in Sur Baher in preparation for its self-demolition following a municipal order on claims of lacking “a building permit.”

The home, built in 2018 and measuring about 110 square meters, housed Mashahara, his wife, and their four children. He was fined 70,000 shekels (about $24,000) and given a demolition order a month earlier, before being notified again two days ago to carry it out immediately.

In recent years, “self-demolition” has become increasingly common in East Jerusalem, with Palestinians forced to demolish their own homes to avoid paying high fines if Israeli authorities carry out the demolition themselves.

Residents are often given the choice by the municipality between demolishing their homes on their own or paying the cost of Israeli crews carrying out the demolition.

Palestinian, Israeli, and international rights groups say Israeli authorities impose strict limitations on Palestinian construction in East Jerusalem while expanding illegal settlement building in the occupied city.

Palestinians view East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, while Israel considers the city—both east and west—its capital.