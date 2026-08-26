Ashraf al-Aawar was temporarily detained last week and held for several hours without explanation

Israeli authorities detain Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs near Al-Aqsa Ashraf al-Aawar was temporarily detained last week and held for several hours without explanation

Israeli authorities on Wednesday detained Ashraf al-Aawar, the Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs, while he was attending a family gathering near Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

In a statement, the governorate said al-Aawar had been attending a mourning gathering for his family in the Silwan neighborhood when he was arrested.

It did not provide additional details.

The reported arrest comes a week after al-Aawar was temporarily detained by Israeli authorities from his home in Silwan.

After being held for several hours, he was released without being given a reason for his detention.

Last year, Israeli authorities banned al-Aawar from entering the occupied West Bank for six months, a period that was later extended.