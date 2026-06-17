Israeli attacks on Lebanon ‘must stop completely’, Iranian foreign minister tells Russian counterpart in phone call Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov voiced support for implementing Islamabad memorandum of understanding, Iran’s Foreign Ministry says

Israeli attacks on Lebanon “must stop completely,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a phone call.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the two ministers discussed the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, along with regional and bilateral issues.

Araghchi briefed Lavrov on details of the memorandum and stressed the responsibility of the US to ensure proper implementation of its provisions, as well as the need for a complete halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Lavrov welcomed the finalization of the memorandum’s text and expressed Russia’s full support for implementing its provisions, according to the ministry.

The two ministers also emphasized the need for the international community and the UN Security Council to support the understanding, as well as continued diplomatic cooperation among regional countries to consolidate peace and stability.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which Tehran says killed more than 3,000 people. Iran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on July 19.

Israel has been carrying out an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has left thousands killed and wounded and more than 1 million displaced, according to the latest official figures.

