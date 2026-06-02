⁠'Lebanon has suffered more than 3,000 deaths, over 1 million displaced people, with no end to this situation in sight,’ says Joseph Aoun

Israeli attacks killed over 3,000 people, ‘no option but negotiation’ with Israel: Lebanese president ⁠'Lebanon has suffered more than 3,000 deaths, over 1 million displaced people, with no end to this situation in sight,’ says Joseph Aoun

The ongoing Israeli offensive in Lebanon has killed over 3,000 people and displaced over a million, the Lebanese president said Tuesday, stressing that "there is no option but negotiation" with Israel.

"Lebanon has suffered more than 3,000 deaths, over one million displaced people, and thousands of destroyed homes, with no end to this situation in sight,” Joseph Aoun said in a meeting with a delegation of syndicate heads, as cited by a presidency statement.

“It is the duty of the state to care for its citizens and not to stand idly by. There is no other option but negotiation,” he added.

Aoun said his administration is committed to preserving civil peace and internal stability in Lebanon and “preventing strife that could threaten the country's survival, as anyone who fuels such discord is serving Israel's interests.”

“Strength lies not in waging war, but in having the courage to end war through negotiations that serve the country's interests," he added.

His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks against each other following contacts through intermediaries.

Trump said he had held contacts through intermediaries with both sides and received assurances that “all shooting will stop.”

The Israeli army, however, continued Tuesday its attacks on Lebanon despite the truce that took effect on April 17, which was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect US-mediated talks.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, more than 3,400 people have been killed in attacks since March 2.