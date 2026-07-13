1,108 people killed, 3,578 injured in Israeli attacks since ceasefire on Oct. 10, 2025, ministry says

Israeli attacks kill 8 more Gazans, death toll tops 73,200: Health Ministry 1,108 people killed, 3,578 injured in Israeli attacks since ceasefire on Oct. 10, 2025, ministry says

Eight more Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll since October 2023 to 73,231, the Health Ministry said Monday.

A ministry statement said that 32 injured people were also transferred to hospitals in the enclave since Sunday, taking the overall injuries during the same period to 173,686 people.

The ministry did not specify the circumstances of the new casualties, which came despite a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Since the ceasefire, Israeli attacks have killed 1,108 people and injured 3,578 others, the ministry said.

The Israeli war on Gaza has also caused widespread destruction, affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.