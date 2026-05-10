Israeli attacks kill 3 Palestinians, injure 4 others in latest Gaza truce violations ⁠Head of Khan Younis police investigations unit among dead in latest Israeli strikes

At least three Palestinians, including the head of the Khan Younis police investigations unit, were killed and four others wounded on Sunday in latest Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, authorities and medical sources said.

The attacks came amid Tel Aviv's ongoing breaches of a ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025.

The General Directorate of Police in Gaza said Wissam Fayez Abdel Hadi, the head of the Khan Younis police investigations unit, and Sergeant Fadi Abdul-Maati Heikal were killed after an Israeli airstrike on their vehicle in Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Another person was killed and two others were injured after an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu.

The strikes occurred in areas outside Israeli army deployment under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

In Gaza City, local sources told Anadolu that two fishermen were injured by Israeli naval gunfire while fishing at sea.

The sources added that Israeli gunboats fired shells and opened heavy machine-gun fire toward the Gaza City coastline.

In another incident, the Israeli army carried out demolition operations targeting residential buildings and structures within its deployment areas east of Gaza City, with eyewitnesses reporting a large explosion caused by the demolitions.

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces also shelled the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis, according to witnesses.

Since the ceasefire came into effect, Israeli forces have killed around 850 Palestinians and injured 2,433 others through continued violations involving shelling and gunfire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that began in October 2023, killing over 72,000 people, injuring more than 172,000, and causing widespread destruction that affected 90% of the civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul