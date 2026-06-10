Israeli attacks kill 3 Gazans in past 24 hours as death toll nears 73,000 5 others injured amid Tel Aviv's ongoing truce violations, Gaza Health Ministry says

Israeli attacks have killed three more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since October 2023 to 72,991, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that five other people were injured by Israeli fire.

The casualties came as the Israeli army continued its daily attacks despite a ceasefire agreement in place since October 2025.

Since then, these truce violations have killed 981 people and injured 3,104 other, according to the ministry.

The agreement was reached after Israel's two-year of genocidal war that also destroyed around 90% of the strip's civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel