Israeli attacks kill 2 Palestinians, injure at least 10 in Gaza despite ceasefire

[1/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[2/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[3/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[4/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[5/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[6/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[7/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[8/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[9/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[10/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[11/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[12/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Injured Palestinians are seen after an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[13/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Injured Palestinians are seen after an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[14/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Injured Palestinians are seen after an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[15/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[16/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[17/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[18/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[19/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[20/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[21/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.
[22/22] GAZA CITY, PALESTINE - JULY 7: Palestinians mourn relatives following an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the coastal area, causing deaths, injuries and material damage in Gaza City, Palestine, on July 7, 2026.