Israeli attacks kill 2 Palestinians, injure at least 10 in Gaza despite ceasefire Drone strikes, gunfire target displaced civilians, passersby in Gaza as Israel continues daily ceasefire violations

Two Palestinians were killed and at least 10 others injured Tuesday in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Imran Younis Abu Jrad, 46, was killed and several others were injured when an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians near Gaza City's port, a medical source told Anadolu.

In southern Gaza, Mohammed Abu Taima, 30, was killed and five others, including four children, were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, the source said.

In a separate incident, five Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire near the Muawiya area northwest of Rafah, according to the same source.

Witnesses said an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire on Palestinians in the area.

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli forces detained seven Palestinian fishermen after attacking their boats off the coast of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza, according to Zakaria Bakr, coordinator of the Union of Fishermen's Committees.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues daily violations through drone strikes, shelling and military incursions, killing and injuring Palestinians. Israel has also failed to implement the humanitarian provisions of the agreement, including the entry of aid into the enclave.

Israeli violations since the ceasefire took effect have killed 1,072 Palestinians and injured 3,463 others as of Monday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000 others, while devastating about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.