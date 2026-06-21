There is 'no restriction on IDF soldiers in Lebanon from operating to remove threats,' Israel Katz adds

Israeli army won’t withdraw from occupied territory in southern Lebanon, defense minister says There is 'no restriction on IDF soldiers in Lebanon from operating to remove threats,' Israel Katz adds

The Israeli army will not withdraw from territory occupied in southern Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday.

“The ceasefire announced yesterday leaves the IDF (army) in all positions within the security zone that protects the northern communities,” Katz said in a statement carried by The Times of Israel news portal.

The army “will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon,” he added.

The statement was made as negotiations between the US and Iran started in Switzerland on Sunday to reach a lasting peace agreement between the two sides.

An interim agreement between Washington and Tehran called for halting all hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Katz claimed that Israeli forces have “no restriction” in Lebanon.

“There was and is no restriction on IDF soldiers in Lebanon from operating to remove threats,” he said.

“As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have made clear, Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon,” Katz said.

His comments came after a major Israeli escalation in Lebanon on Friday and Saturday, during which the Israeli military launched more than 200 strikes across southern and eastern parts of the country, claiming to target Hezbollah sites. Anadolu correspondents reported that many of the attacks hit homes and civilian infrastructure.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the strikes killed 105 people and injured over 150 others on Friday and Saturday.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed nearly 4,000 people, and injured over 12,000 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023–2024 war.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul