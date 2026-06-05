Warnings come amid fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April 17, which Washington extended until early July

Israeli army warns residents of 3 Lebanese towns to evacuate despite renewed ceasefire Warnings come amid fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April 17, which Washington extended until early July

The Israeli army on Friday warned residents of nine towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of targeting the areas, despite efforts to solidify a ceasefire.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of Arnaya, also known as Arnaba, Anqoun in the Sidon district, and Kfar Fila in Nabatieh, ordering them to move at least 1,000 meters, or about 3,280 feet, away to open areas.

The army later expanded the evacuation orders to include Sarafand, Tafahta, Babliyeh, Qa'qaiyet al-Snawbar, Marwaniyeh and Saksakiyeh in Sidon.

Adraee urged residents to leave their homes immediately and head north of the Zahrani River.

Israel has carried out an intensified deadly escalation in Lebanon in recent days, claiming that Hezbollah is violating a ceasefire agreement announced on April 17 and extended until early July.

Israel violates the agreement daily through deadly bombardment and the widespread demolition of homes, while Hezbollah responds by firing rockets and drones at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

A joint Lebanese-US-Israeli statement announced early Thursday that Beirut and Tel Aviv had agreed during talks in Washington to implement a ceasefire based on a complete halt to Hezbollah attacks and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah members from the area south of the Litani River.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the US would determine the timing and mechanism for implementing the ceasefire, which could begin within 24 hours of receiving approval.

But Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rejected the outcomes of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict. During the current offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory, marking their deepest incursion since 2000.

More than 3,500 people have been killed and over 10,000 injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.