First phase of withdrawal could begin on Sunday under US-sponsored framework agreement, according to Israel's public broadcaster

Israeli army to begin pilot withdrawal from southern Lebanon: Report First phase of withdrawal could begin on Sunday under US-sponsored framework agreement, according to Israel's public broadcaster

The Israeli army is preparing to begin the pilot phase of its withdrawal from southern Lebanon as early as Sunday under a recently signed framework agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media reports.

The withdrawal is expected to begin from one of the two “pilot zones” specified in the agreement, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported.

KAN said no official details have been released on the locations or timetable for the withdrawal.

"Under the agreement, a direct communication channel is also expected to be opened between Israel and Lebanon," the broadcaster said.

On Thursday, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement stipulating a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, beginning with two pilot areas.