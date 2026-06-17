Army is 'ready to remain in Lebanon for a long period' if instructed to do so by Israel’s political leadership, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reports, citing unnamed security sources

Israeli army signals longer stay in Lebanon despite US-Iran agreement: Report Army is 'ready to remain in Lebanon for a long period' if instructed to do so by Israel’s political leadership, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reports, citing unnamed security sources

The Israeli army is preparing for a prolonged presence in Lebanon despite a US-Iran agreement that ended the war across multiple fronts, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

The army is “ready to remain in Lebanon for a long period” if instructed to do so by Israel’s political leadership, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported, citing unnamed security sources.

The sources added that the army is prepared for “all scenarios in Lebanon,” even as Washington and Tehran move toward signing the agreement on Friday in Switzerland.

According to the report, Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon remain ongoing alongside gunfire toward northern Israel.

The report came hours after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran included commitments to halt military escalation across the region, including Lebanon.

Earlier Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ending the war in Lebanon is “an integral part” of the agreement with Washington and will also include an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Regional tensions escalated in late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on July 19.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has left thousands of people killed and wounded and more than 1 million others displaced, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024. During the current offensive, Israeli forces pushed more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanon.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref