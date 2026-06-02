Army says no injuries reported after suspicious aerial target falls near Lebanese border

Israeli army says it intercepted 2 rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern areas Army says no injuries reported after suspicious aerial target falls near Lebanese border

The Israeli army said early Tuesday that it intercepted two rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern areas of Israel.

The army said sirens were activated at 1.35 am local time (2235GMT Monday) in several northern areas following the rocket launches.

It added that alerts warning of hostile aircraft infiltration were triggered at 1.46 am in several northern areas after a suspicious aerial target was detected.

The army said the target fell inside Israeli territory near the Lebanese border, adding that no injuries were reported.

It said rocket and missile alerts were activated due to interception attempts.

Earlier, Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster reported that sirens sounded north of Lake Tiberias as well as in and around the city of Safed.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Hezbollah group announced attacks targeting Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the group said its fighters targeted an Israeli force consisting of a Merkava tank and three Humvee military vehicles advancing toward the Al-Hamra area north of the town of Al-Bayyada.

Hezbollah said it struck the Merkava tank with a guided missile, adding it scored a direct hit that forced the Israeli force to withdraw toward Al-Bayyada under artillery fire.

The developments came despite US President Donald Trump announcing Monday that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks against each other.

Trump said he had held contacts through intermediaries with both sides and received assurances that “all shooting will stop.”

