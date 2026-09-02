Army says alerts activated in several areas in north because of infiltration of hostile aircraft

Israeli army says interceptors launched at suspected aerial target from Lebanon Army says alerts activated in several areas in north because of infiltration of hostile aircraft

The Israeli army said Wednesday that interceptors were launched at a suspected aerial target that apparently crossed from Lebanese territory into northern Israel.

The army said in a statement on US social media company X that alerts had been activated in several areas of northern Israel because of the infiltration of a hostile aircraft.

It said the results of the interception attempts were being assessed and that there were no reports of injuries.

It added that alerts for rocket and missile fire were activated following the interception attempts.

