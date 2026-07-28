Israeli army raids Quran radio station in occupied West Bank, shuts it down Military closes Al-Huda Quran Radio in Qalqilya, confiscates equipment after declaring station an ‘unlawful association’

Israeli forces raided the headquarters of Al-Huda Quran Radio in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya on Tuesday, shutting down the station and confiscating its equipment.

A large Israeli military force, accompanied by a bulldozer, entered Qalqilya before storming the radio station's offices, local sources told Anadolu.

The sources said the forces closed the station and seized equipment and other contents from the building. It was not immediately clear what items were confiscated or how long the closure would remain in effect.

The Israeli military posted a notice at the entrance to the station, stating: “This association has been declared an unlawful organization and closed due to its involvement in and support for terrorism.”

Israeli forces carry out near-daily raids across towns and cities in the occupied West Bank, frequently involving arrests and attacks on Palestinians and their property.

Israeli military raids and attacks by occupiers across the occupied West Bank have escalated since the start of the genocide on Gaza in October 2023. According to official Palestinian figures, more than 1,182 Palestinians have been killed, about 13,000 injured, and nearly 24,000 arrested during that period.