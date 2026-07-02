Israeli army raids city in northern occupied West Bank, closes main roads Israeli forces deployed across several neighborhoods and raided a home

Israeli forces raided the city of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank on Thursday, closing several main roads amid a wide military deployment and a house raid, local sources reported.

Several Israeli military vehicles stormed the city through its southern entrance and deployed in the Wadi Street area before raiding a home, sources told Anadolu. No arrests were reported by the time of publication.

Israeli forces fired stun grenades at young men in the Wadi Street area while imposing a military cordon around Al-Ghubari Hall and closing all entrances and roads leading to it, the sources said.

Tension prevailed in the city as the military deployment and closures continued, disrupting the movement of residents in several neighborhoods.

West Bank cities and towns have witnessed repeated Israeli army raids, including house searches, arrests and road closures, as part of an ongoing escalation since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza, according to Palestinian institutions.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul