Israel says its forces will remain in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed across country

Israeli army prepares for 'extended stay' in southern Lebanon: Defense minister Israel says its forces will remain in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed across country

The Israeli army is preparing for an "extended stay" in southern Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday, a day after Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement.

In a video statement released by his office, Katz said the Israeli army “will continue to station forces in the security zone in southern Lebanon, including the Shqeif area, and will not withdraw before Hezbollah is disarmed across all of Lebanon.”

He said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the military to prepare for an "extended stay" in the area.

Israel uses the term "security zone" to refer to a buffer strip extending several kilometers inside Lebanese territory along the border, established during the latest war with Hezbollah in 2024 and 2025 and expanded following intensified Israeli attacks since March 2.

"The important principle established in the agreement is that there will be no redeployment of Israel in southern Lebanon, no withdrawal, as long as Hezbollah is not disarmed throughout Lebanon," Katz said.

He also threatened Iran, saying: "If Iran attempts to attack Israel to prevent implementation of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon, we will act against it with great force and demonstrate the gap in capabilities between us."

On Friday, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement under US mediation that stipulates a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, beginning with two unnamed pilot areas.

However, the agreement sets no timetable for withdrawal from the two “pilot zones” or from all occupied Lebanese territory. It also links withdrawal to the Lebanese army assuming full and effective security control over evacuated areas and to the disarmament of all non-state armed groups, with specific reference to Hezbollah.

The Shqeif area is one of southern Lebanon's most strategic locations, situated on elevated terrain near a bend in the Litani River and overlooking large parts of southern Lebanon and the Galilee in northern Israel.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.