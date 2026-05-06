Warning comes as Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes despite ceasefire

Israeli army orders evacuation of 12 southern Lebanese villages ahead of attacks Warning comes as Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes despite ceasefire

The Israeli army on Wednesday warned residents of 12 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes immediately ahead of planned attacks, said statements by the military.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, said the warning applied to residents of the villages of “Kawthariyet al-Siyad, al-Ghassaniyeh, Mazraat al-Daoudiyeh, Bdeias, Rihan, Zellaya, al-Bazouriyeh, Harouf, Habboush, Ansariyeh, Qallawiyah and Deir al-Zahrani.”

“You must evacuate your homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) away to open areas,” he said.

He added that the evacuation warning came ahead of attacks.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,702 people and wounded 8,311, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

​​​​​​​Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has been in for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.

*Writing by Lina Altawell

