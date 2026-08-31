Special forces target car carrying several young men, order one to surrender

Israeli army opens fire on Palestinian vehicle in Nablus, occupied West Bank Special forces target car carrying several young men, order one to surrender

Israeli forces opened fire early Monday on a Palestinian vehicle carrying several young men during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to Palestinian media.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency said Israeli special forces fired on the vehicle near the municipal stadium and ordered one of those inside to surrender.

The agency also reported possible casualties, without providing further details.

Palestine TV said additional Israeli military vehicles entered Nablus through the Deir Sharaf checkpoint and deployed around the stadium.

The official Voice of Palestine radio also reported the presence of Israeli special forces in the area.

Elsewhere in the northern occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided Jenin and deployed in the city center, WAFA said.

The army also entered the towns of Ajjah, al-Fandaqumiya, and Jaba, south of Jenin.

The occupied West Bank has seen an escalation in Israeli military raids and attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.