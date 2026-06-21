Army Radio says fatality brought number of Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon since Thursday to 5

Israeli army names 4th soldier killed in Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon Army Radio says fatality brought number of Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon since Thursday to 5

The Israeli army on Sunday named a fourth soldier killed in a Hezbollah attack on their tank in southern Lebanon, taking the death toll since Friday to five.

A military statement said Nave Habshoosh, 20, who served in the 52nd Battalion in the 401st Brigade, was the fourth soldier to have been killed in the attack.

Army Radio said the fatality brought the number of Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon since Thursday to five.

The broadcaster said at least 12 soldiers have been killed in fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon this week.

The Israeli army escalated its attacks in southern and eastern Lebanon on Friday, launching more than 200 airstrikes against what it claimed Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, despite an ongoing ceasefire.

According to an Anadolu reporter, most of the Israeli attacks hit homes and civilian infrastructure.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least 105 people have been killed over 150 others injured in Israeli strikes on Friday and Saturday.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 4,000 people, injured more than 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million residents in a deadly offensive in Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel