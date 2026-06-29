Israeli army launches renewed strikes in southern Lebanon despite framework deal Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh governorate despite US-brokered agreement

The Israeli army launched a new wave of strikes in southern Lebanon on Monday evening despite a recent US-mediated framework deal between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

The army carried out an airstrike that targeted the area between the towns of Qantara and Deir Siryan in Nabatieh Governorate, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.

Heavy Israeli artillery shelling struck the outskirts of Deir Siryan toward the course of the Litani River, the outlet said.

Artillery fire also targeted the town of Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil District, according to the agency.

No information was yet available about injuries.

On Friday, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement aimed at facilitating a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and reducing hostilities along the border.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a military offensive in Lebanon that has killed at least 4,247 people, injured 12,195 others, and displaced over 1 million people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul