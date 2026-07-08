Military tightens measures at checkpoints, detains Palestinians during raids across several cities

Israeli army launches fresh raids amid intensified operations in occupied West Bank Military tightens measures at checkpoints, detains Palestinians during raids across several cities

The Israeli army launched fresh raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank late Tuesday, detaining Palestinians, tightening military measures at checkpoints and triggering confrontations in some locations.

Clashes erupted around the Qalandia refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem as Israeli forces raided the area, according to local sources.

The Qalandia and Jaba checkpoints witnessed heavy traffic congestion after the army tightened measures, while soldiers fired tear gas canisters toward vehicles, the sources said.

Israeli forces also raided the town of Hizma north of occupied East Jerusalem and Silwad and the village of Ein Yabrud east of Ramallah as well as the Al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah, where one Palestinian was detained.

Further raids were reported in Qarawat Bani Zeid, Beit Rima and Deir Ghassaneh northwest of Ramallah.

In Jenin governorate, Israeli forces detained a Palestinian after raiding his home in the Wadi Burqin area west of Jenin city, according to eyewitnesses.

The army also raided Qusra southeast of Nablus and the eastern neighborhood of Tulkarm, where sound bombs were fired during the incursion, as well as the Tuffah Junction area in the city.

The raids came amid continued attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers across the occupied West Bank.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said it documented 11,074 Israeli violations across the occupied territory during the first half of 2026.

According to the commission, Hebron recorded the highest number of violations with 2,224 incidents, followed by Ramallah and Al-Bireh with 2,175, Nablus with 2,095 and Bethlehem with 1,137.

Since October 2023, the West Bank has witnessed an escalation carried out by the Israeli army and occupiers, killing 1,175 Palestinians, injuring 12,919 others and leading to the arrest of around 24,000 people, according to official Palestinian data.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

